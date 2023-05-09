Sask. marks Emergency Preparedness Week as wildfires continue to burn in the north

The province is fittingly marking Emergency Preparedness Week as Northern Saskatchewan residents return home after wildfires ravaged their communities.

There are a number of emergencies that can impact Saskatchewan residents this time of year, including wildfires, tornadoes, flash floods, and thunderstorms.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said no matter the emergency, it is important to plan ahead, which includes having a 72-hour emergency kit nearby.

“You never know when you could be told that you have to evacuate and, you know, make sure you have enough stuff ready,” said SPSA public education program manager Jamie Markowsky.

The kit should include enough essentials to last at least three days. Markowsky recommended stocking it with water, food, first aid supplies, cash, and important documents such as passports, birth certificates, and pet registration.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said it is also important to understand the risks in the area and to create a household emergency plan, which should include a meeting place, alternative arrangements and a contact person outside of your community.

“Some of these events can be sudden when families are apart and you want to be able to reunite them,” Jackson said.

It's #EmergencyPreparednessWeek! Reply with 5️⃣ things that are important to have in an emergency kit, and be entered to win a 72-hours emergency survival kit!



Deadline to enter - May 15 at 12 p.m.



Contest details 📲 https://t.co/aKbFL6jkvQ pic.twitter.com/ik5cMPcxzY — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) May 8, 2023

The City of Regina is holding a contest for residents to win a 72-hour emergency kit. Details can be found here.

WILDLAND FIRE SEASON

Regina Fire is prepared to handle grass and brush fires as they begin popping up this season.

The group received a new, state-of-the-art wildland unit on Tuesday. The truck is specifically designed to fight brush and grass fires. It is equipped with bumper turrets to put out flames as it drives and firefighters can clip in the back to attack the burn from the sides.

“We have grassland within the city too and within the annex boundaries of the city so we use these quite extensively,” Jackson said.

“It will really be an added support to our fleet.”

Due to a late spring and recent snowfall, Jackson said grass fires do not pose an immediate risk in the Regina area. However, some have started to pop up.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 20 active wildfires in the province, bringing the total number of fires this year to 97 and well surpassing the five-year average of 52.

Dry conditions have prompted 99 active fire bans across Saskatchewan.

Markowsky said it is very important that residents follow the bans.

“You don’t want a small fire to become out of control and start threatening lives and communities.”

Residents can check the status of wildfires and fire bans here.