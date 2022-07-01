Sask. mayors call for government housing to be more accessible

Sask. mayors call for government housing to be more accessible

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener