Sask. medical students launch letter writing campaign on World Contraceptive Day

The next generation of doctors in Saskatchewan are trying to shed a light on the need for universal contraceptive access.

Natisha Thakkar, Adrian Teare, Wardah Mahmood, and Brynne Stebbings, are the medical students behind the group, Universal Access Saskatchewan (UAC Sask.)

“We had seen the landmark decision that British Columbia had made to fund all prescription contraception across the province and we saw an area of huge need in Saskatchewan for this,” explained Teare.

UAC Sask launched their letter writing campaign on Sept. 26, otherwise known as World Contraception Day, advocating for contraception to be covered by the provincial government.

The team explained that misconceptions and stigma around contraception have proven to be a barrier for many.

“These are very common conditions such as endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, dysmenorrhea that are all common and debilitating conditions that affect people in their daily lives and the oral contraception pill is a proven treatment for these conditions and not having coverage greatly impacts people’s abilities to access treatment,” said Thakkar.

As medical students, the group was inspired to put the content they were learning in the classroom into action.

“From education and experience in hospitals and clinics, we see the real life impact of lack of access to contraception. Everybody in a way is affected by contraception. Whether you’re the one taking contraception or your partner is or you know someone who is, that’s why we think it’s important that this policy is universal,” said Mahood.

“That’s one of the things that we learn most in medicine. Preventative medicine is always best from the standpoint of actual patient care but also from an economic standpoint,” said Teare.

According to the students, there are particular groups in Saskatchewan that are feeling the negative affects of this issue more than others are.

“Populations in particular in Saskatchewan like youth populations, immigrant populations and refugee populations are really dealing with the lack of contraception. That’s why this day is so important for us to talk about something that is taboo or something that people don’t always feel comfortable talking about,” said Mahmood.

The team is optimistic that their letter writing campaign will spark not only engagement, but also conversations about a difficult subject.

“We hope to demonstrate that this issue is important within our province and we hope to provide an easy, user friendly means to become involved in our campaign,” said Stebbings.

Currently, the provincial government does not cover contraception, regardless of the reason for the prescription.

CTV Regina reached out to provincial government but did not receive a response.