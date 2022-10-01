Sask. minimum wage hike to $13 goes into effect

Many workers in Saskatchewan are set to benefit from the province's latest minimum wage increase. The minimum pay in the province has risen to $13 an hour, effective Oct. 1, 2022.

In May of this year the Government of Saskatchewan announced the increase, which marked a departure from the indexation formula that had been used to calculate changes.

At the same time, it was announced the minimum would increase to $14 on Oct. 1, 2023, and $15 on Oct. 1, 2024.

“[I] generally think it is good to pay people more,” Regina resident Skylar Pederson told CTV News.

“I think a lot of people struggle to make ends meet and I think help people out no matter what.”

Local Regina business Everyday Kitchen believes the wage model released by the government helps both businesses and workers.

“I like the approach of it going up in increments," co-owner Mark Shmelinsky said.

"I think it is easier to manage and maintain for a business particularly like ours.”

Saskatchewan's minimum wage has increased 63.5 per cent though a total of 14 increases since 2007, when it was $7.95.

Even with the latest increase, Saskatchewan still holds the title for lowest minimum wage in the country according to the Retail Council of Canada (RCC).

Minimum wages range nationwide from a low of $13 in Saskatchewan to a high of $16 in Nunavut.

MINIMUM WAGES IN CANADA BY PROVINCE/TERRITORY

Nunavut: $16.00

Yukon: $15.70

British Columbia: $15.65

Ontario: $15.50

Northwest Territories: $15.20

Alberta: $15.00

Quebec: $14.25

New Brunswick: $13.75

Prince Edward Island: $13.70

Newfoundland and Labrador: $13.70

Nova Scotia: $13.60

Manitoba: $13.50

Saskatchewan: $13.00

More information about minimum wage and the payment of wages in the province can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.