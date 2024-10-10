Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future
Amid what could be Saskatchewan’s tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what’s the best course for the province.
Speaking outside the legislative building on Thursday, Carla Beck reiterated her promise to make life more affordable by cutting the province’s gas tax for six months and removing the provincial sales tax (PST) from children’s clothing and some items at grocery stores.
Plans to hire more health care workers and educators have also been announced by the NDP.
“Your vote has the power to fix healthcare and make life more affordable. Your vote has the power to change the government,” Beck said on X Thursday afternoon, adding that her party is building momentum with a record number of donations, volunteers and signs.
"This election is not about Team Orange or Team Green. This election is about Team Saskatchewan,” Beck said in front of the legislature.
Beck also said that the Saskatchewan Party has stopped working for the people, adding that while voters may not agree with her on everything she believes, they can all agree people deserve better.
The NDP leader spoke in Regina while Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe was in Prince Albert where he vowed to give police more power to address public nuisances such as public intoxication, vandalism and other disturbances on public property.
-- More to come...
-- With files from The Canadian Press.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump vows to renegotiate USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the parliamentary budget officer released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon.
1 person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine
One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said Thursday.
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?
Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Babies dying while asleep a social phenomenon in Manitoba: report
A new report taking a second look at sleep safety in infants found a fundamental shift is needed to prevent babies from unnecessarily dying in their sleep.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
'A slap in the face': LGBTQ2S+ advocates disappointed MLA Jennifer Johnson back in UCP
Alberta LGBTQ2S+ groups say they are disappointed to see MLA Jennifer Johnson welcomed back into the United Conservative caucus.
-
Oilers seek 'much higher standard' of play after shutout loss to start season
The Oilers, Stanley Cup finalists in June, lost their National Hockey League season-opening game Wednesday night 6-0 to the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
'Productive discussions' move Calgary's Green Line project in a positive direction
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
-
'Several years in the making': Alberta nurses ponder strike vote after labour negotiations stall
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) delegates are meeting in Calgary this week to discuss stalled labour negotiations with the province.
-
Southern Alberta cattle ranchers team with Nature Conservancy of Canada to conserve Prairie grasslands
Another significant block of Prairie grasslands in the southern-most part of Alberta is being conserved.
Lethbridge
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Toronto
-
Video of 2021 High Park collision that killed couple shown at trial of driver charged
A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.
-
'This is money, this is my life': Victim of violent Thornhill robbery says he had around $110K stolen
The victim of a violent robbery in Thornhill says he had $100,000 to $110,000 stolen from him after being boxed in his car.
-
St. Catharines' Boston Pizza set to have liquor licence suspension after patrons' involvement in fatal car crash
A Boston Pizza in St. Catharines could have its liquor licence suspended for 60 days after allegedly intoxicated patrons were involved in a fatal car crash.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to buy shorter, 40-foot-ebuses due to limited availability from manufacturers
OC Transpo says moving forward, its Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program will procure 40-foot e-buses due to limited availability from manufacturers of 60-foot articulated buses.
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
Students donate turkeys, raise money for Ottawa Mission
Students from Elmwood School donated turkeys and raised money for the Ottawa Mission, ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.
Montreal
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Laval parking lot: police
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec studying reassigning family doctors based on person's health
The Legault government could withdraw no fewer than 1.5 million medical appointments from people who have family doctors and redistribute them to people who do not.
-
Ile-Bizard woman guilty of impaired driving after 2021 collision that killed cyclist
A 32-year-old woman from Ile-Bizard is facing jail time after she was found guilty Thursday of driving while impaired by prescription drugs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
-
Stunning images capture rainbows, lightning over Metro Vancouver
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
-
Man charged with murder in Vancouver shooting
A man has been charged with first degree murder in a shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood six weeks ago, police announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police appeal for information in pellet gun shooting
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.
-
Police in B.C. say they seized fentanyl 'moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes'
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they made an unusual seizure during a recent drug trafficking investigation.
-
B.C. man sentenced for Indigenous woman's murder after court rejects 'rough sex' defence
A B.C. man was found guilty and sentenced for murder after failing to convince a judge that the woman he killed and dismembered consented to the strangulation that caused her death.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School
At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.
-
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
-
Crash northwest of London closes road
OPP and Middlesex fire closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
Failed condo development being revived with potentially higher prices
A failed condo development in Kitchener is in new hands, leaving those who purchased property with a decision to make.
-
Cambridge council taking a gradual approach to improve baseball diamond accessibility
Cambridge councillors want to make baseball games inclusive in their city, pledging to explore funding to make a diamond in Riverside Park more accessible in the 2025 budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Doctor sounds the alarm on the state of Nova Scotia's emergency rooms
Doctor Scott Bowen at the Cumberland Regional Hospital in Amherst, N.S is said he is alarmed by the state of Nova Scotia’s emergency rooms.
-
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
-
'If Helene was an animal, I think Milton was a monster': Maritimers impacted by Hurricane Milton deal with aftermath
Hurricane Milton's devastation in Florida impacts Maritimers near and far
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.