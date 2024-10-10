Sask. NDP leader asks voters to set politics aside and choose what's best for province's future

Amid what could be Saskatchewan’s tightest election in 17 years, the leader of the NDP is asking voters to set party politics aside and support what’s the best course for the province.

Speaking outside the legislative building on Thursday, Carla Beck reiterated her promise to make life more affordable by cutting the province’s gas tax for six months and removing the provincial sales tax (PST) from children’s clothing and some items at grocery stores.

Plans to hire more health care workers and educators have also been announced by the NDP.

“Your vote has the power to fix healthcare and make life more affordable. Your vote has the power to change the government,” Beck said on X Thursday afternoon, adding that her party is building momentum with a record number of donations, volunteers and signs.

"This election is not about Team Orange or Team Green. This election is about Team Saskatchewan,” Beck said in front of the legislature.

Beck also said that the Saskatchewan Party has stopped working for the people, adding that while voters may not agree with her on everything she believes, they can all agree people deserve better.

The NDP leader spoke in Regina while Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe was in Prince Albert where he vowed to give police more power to address public nuisances such as public intoxication, vandalism and other disturbances on public property.

-- More to come...

-- With files from The Canadian Press.