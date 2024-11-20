Sask. NDP MLA subject of conflict-of-interest investigation for promoting cheese shop

Saskatchewan’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner is being asked to a make a ruling on whether pictures posted on social media by an NDP MLA crossed any ethical lines.

MLA for Regina South Albert Aleana Young posted several photos inside the cheese shop that she owns – and now the government is accusing Young of using her position as an MLA to promote her business.

A politician’s personal social media account typically contains a mix of political messages and photos of places they've been and people they've met.

This is also true for Young, with occasional photos of family or cheese board creations from Takeaway Gourmet, the Regina cheese shop she owns.

"I use my social media to talk about my work as an MLA, my exhaustion as a mom, sometimes some other sad things like running around the lake but I also use it to talk about my business from time to time," she told CTV News.

The government believes Young is using her position as MLA to promote her business.

It has referred the matter to the province's conflict of interest commissioner.

NDP MLA Meara Conway spoke in defence of Young – while also welcoming some guidance on social media rules.

"You know we've got Aleana, she's spoken proudly and openly about her small business. We've got the premier tweeting during harvest time from his tractor from his premier's account," she argued.

"This is something that we've all got an interest in getting some guidance on – so we welcome the commissioner's investigation on this and we'll be very interested to see what guidance he has to offer."

The complaint launched by government is the first of its kind. Social media guidelines were not previously contemplated.

Any ruling by the conflict-of-interest commissioner would be applicable to all members of the legislature.