REGINA
    • Sask. NDP promises elimination of PST on groceries ahead of fall election

    The Saskatchewan NDP promises to eliminate the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries if they are elected government in this fall’s provincial election.

    In 2017, dealing while dealing with a soaring deficit, the PST was raised from five to six per cent, and the exemption on things like clothing and groceries was removed.

    Beck says Saskatchewan families pay more than 40 per cent more in PST since 2018, and getting rid of PST on groceries would save families hundreds.

    Earlier this week, Beck promised to eliminate the PST on children’s clothing and gas, as well as addressing increasing rent hikes.

