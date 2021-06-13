REGINA -- Saskatchewan is closing in on its third and final vaccination target in the Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted out a message for the province, encouraging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so.

“Just 1% more of you need to get your first shot to reach the start of Step Three on our Re-Opening Roadmap and remove most of the remaining COVID restrictions as early as July 11,” Moe said on Twitter.

We’re almost there Saskatchewan!



Just 1% more of you need to get your first shot to reach the start of Step Three on our Re-Opening Roadmap and remove most of the remaining COVID restrictions as early as July 11. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/APppCfoe5k — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 13, 2021

Step Three will begin three weeks after 70 per cent of people over 18 have received their first dose. Most remaining restrictions will be lifted in Step Three.

“Guidance on gathering sizes and indoor masking will be developed based on the progress of the first two steps,” the province’s plan reads.

Step Two guidelines on gathering sizes will be observed until updated guidance is approved.