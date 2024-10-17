Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's "first order of business" would be to introduce a policy that would ban “biological males” from changing with “biological females” in school changerooms.
During a news conference in Regina, Moe said the party recently became aware of changeroom related complaints. The Saskatchewan Party later confirmed it has received phone calls and heard concerns from voters on doorsteps while campaigning.
The policy was not included in the Saskatchewan Party's complete platform which was released on Saturday, Oct. 13.
According to Moe, many school divisions already have policies in place but his provincial directive would ensure a policy province-wide.
Moe also said that this policy is not sweeping and does not include bathrooms.
“First, I would say on bathrooms a number of the new schools that we’ve built have bathrooms like I do at home, where anyone can use them but it’s one at a time. When it comes to changerooms I would say this, the first order of business with a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government would ensure that biological males are not changing alongside biological females or in a female changeroom,” Moe said.
Moe also said he hopes that school divisions will act on their own following the complaints and they wouldn’t be required to enforce the policy.
When asked if the policy would infringe on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Moe said it would be “an odd interpretation” of the Charter.
“What about the rights of all of the other girls that are changing in that very changeroom, they have rights as well and they have a right to be safe,” Moe said to applause and cheers from some in attendance.
NDP Leader Carla Beck said the policy would make kids who are vulnerable even more so.
“They are choosing their own political interests to again make even further… already vulnerable kids more vulnerable,” Beck said in an emotional statement in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building.
Beck added the policy is the “most ugly kind of politics.”
“People in this province are consistently worried about healthcare, they’re worried about being able to pay their bills and they’re worried about education but not what’s going on… I don’t even want to speak to that, but this is a government that chooses, this, with all the other issues with education,” she continued.
“I think it shows you very clearly who they are,” Beck then added.
In October of 2023 the then Sask. Party Government introduced into law a rule that requires students under 16 get parental consent before changing their name or pronoun in school.
Beck says it’s legislation the NDP would end if they are elected on Oct. 28.
-- More to come…
-- With files from The Canadian Press.
