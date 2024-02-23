REGINA
    Sask. Party MLA at centre of motel controversy not seeking re-election

    Gary Grewal, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Northeast, announced he will not be seeking re-election.

    In a news release from the Saskatchewan Party on Friday, Grewal announced that he will be spending more time with his family.

    “It has been an honour to serve the people of Regina Northeast for these past four years as a member of Premier Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government,” he said.

    Most recently, Grewal faced scrutiny after it was found that Sunrise Motel, owned by Grewal Hospitality Inc., was charging a higher nightly rate for a woman on social assistance.

    The provincial NDP pointed to the rate increase and the motel’s connection to Grewal as grounds for investigation. The government says it’s now changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance.

    Grewal, who served one term, was the first Indo-Canadian elected to the Saskatchewan Assembly.

    The Saskatchewan Party will nominate a new candidate for the 2024 provincial election.

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

