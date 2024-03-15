Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll

Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite he party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

While the Sask. Party holds a 31-point advantage over the provincial NDP in regions outside of Regina and Saskatoon, the NDP hold an eight-point lead in Regina and a 12 point lead in Saskatoon, the poll said.

Premier Scott Moe and his Sask. Party government won a majority government in 2020 but carry weakness heading into the campaign, according to the Angus Reid Institute.

“The Saskatchewan Party has won each of the best two provincial elections in dominating fashion, garnering more than 60 per cent of the popular vote. Currently, the party holds a smaller but formidable 50 per cent of the vote share,” the document reads.

According to those polled, 62 per cent say Premier Scott Moe and his government have done a poor job on handling the cost of living and 65 per cent say they’re doing a poor job when it comes to health care.

The Sask. Party also faces criticism in the education sector, with 61 per cent of those polled saying the current government is not performing well. When asked which party is better suited to deal with education, 41 per cent chose the NDP and 38 per cent chose the Sask. Party.

This comes as an ongoing strike action continues between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the province.

The poll also asked how the government was doing on different issues, including the environment, safety, and spending.

(Angus Reid Institute)

In terms of leaders, 25 per cent say they strongly approve of Moe and 11 per cent say they strongly approve of NDP Leader Carla Beck. Of those polled, 28 per cent approve of Moe and 24 per cent approve of Beck.

In Regina, 44 per cent of those polled approve of Moe and 47 per cent approve of Beck. In Saskatoon, 44 per cent approve of Moe and 41 per cent approve of Beck. In other areas of the province, 59 per cent of those polled approve of Moe and 28 per cent approve of Beck.

In term of age, 49 per cent of those polled between the ages of 18 to 34 approve of Moe and 43 per cent approve of Beck. In the 35 to 54 age range, 50 per cent approve of Moe and 33 per cent approve of Beck. Of those 55 and older, 57 approve of Moe and 31 per cent approve of Beck.

Of those polled, 50 per cent of Saskatchewan residents say that it’s time for a change in government in the province.

(Angus Reid Institute)

Those polled were also asked to share their intended vote going into the next election, with 41 per cent in Regina, 40 per cent in Saskatoon, and 58 per cent in other areas in the province picking the Sask. Party. Forty-nine per cent of those polled in Regina, 52 per cent in Saskatoon, and 27 per cent in other areas picked the NDP.

(Angus Reid Institute)

The online survey was conducted by the Angus Reid Institute from Feb. 28 to March 12, 2024, which included a randomized sample of 504 adults in Saskatchewan who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

The poll reported a margin of error of +/- four percentage points.