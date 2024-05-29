Sask. police remove nearly 200 vehicles from roadways during mechanical safety campaign

A recent safety inspection campaign removed 184 commercial vehicles from Saskatchewan roadways due to various mechanical issues.

From May 13 to May 16, inspectors with Saskatchewan’s Highway Patrol (SHP) and SGI conducted 332 vehicle checks at the Langham Weigh Scale.

Officials removed 103 vehicles from the road due to cargo securement and brake issues.

A total of 16 drivers due to exceeding hours-of-service limits, false records, license endorsements and drug impairment.

Additionally, 81 additional vehicles with mechanical defects which required immediate repair.

The province said that 148 trucks and 82 trailers passed inspection and received Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) stickers.