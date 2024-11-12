Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, at around 11:42 p.m. the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) received a call from a driver – reporting that they were being chased by a silver Honda.

The caller explained that the chase was preceded by a physical altercation.

Two minutes later, at 11:44 p.m., MJPS received a second call regarding the same vehicle.

At 11:47 p.m., an MJPS officer in a marked police vehicle observed a vehicle travelling northbound on Main Street at "a high rate of speed."

The officer turned to follow the vehicle with its emergency equipment activated. At 11:48 p.m., the unit radioed that the silver Honda had crashed on Main Street.

EMS was called to the scene. One of the vehicle’s passengers, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants of the Honda, the driver and a second passenger were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Immediately after the incident, a SIRT team consisting of six investigators and the team’s Civilian Executive Director, was deployed.

SIRT will investigate the actions of police during the incident. MJPS will continue its investigation into the driver and their actions.

“No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending,” the release read.

SIRT’s mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has been severely injured or has died from the actions of on-duty or off-duty police officers or while in the custody of police.

In a separate update Tuesday afternoon, MJPS revealed that it had charged the 26-year-old man who was driving the Honda that rolled over after colliding with a median.

The accused is charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operating of a motor vehicle causing death and flight from police.

He made his first appearance in Moose Jaw provincial on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

MJPS noted that it is cooperating with SIRT fully and offered no further comment on the investigation.