Sask. pottery shop owner says passing lanes project will harm her business

A small business owner near Dafoe, Sask. is worried about the future of her shop in the face of a proposed passing lane project on Highway 16.

“They are wanting to change the access point to my property which is the driveways,” explained Marea Olafson owner of Freba Pottery, located near the southern edge of the Quill Lakes.

The province announced the addition of passing lanes on Highway 16 in 2022. A total of 28 were planned for the Yellowhead from Clavet to Dafoe and from Springside to Saltcoats.

Each lane is set to be at least two kilometres in length.

Olafson says that if one of the proposed options for the project moves forward, the passing lane will block her driveway that connects her store directly to the highway – making it inconvenient for people to stop by and shop.

"My concern is when somebody is wanting to cross the two passing lanes to get into my property, it's going to be hard for them," she expressed.

“It's going to deter them from coming to my honour system pottery store."

She also shared her concerns about confusing customers on how to enter her store if the roadside access ceases to exist.

"If you’re heading west [the passing lanes] definitely would be easier because you would go on the inside lane and just pull off, but if my access road is to the west you’ll see the highway store but you can’t see how to pull in," Olafson explained.

“Then it would have to be communicated ‘You have to go past my property to get in, come around through the driveway, through our yard,’ to get to the store."

In a statement to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways said they “have received concerns about the placement of future passing lanes on Highway 16 between Dafoe and Springside. Major highway improvements like these are complex and involve several years of planning, design and consultation.”

The ministry continued by saying it will “continue to work on the design for this project and will ensure the location will not impact the local business owner access.”

Olafson pointed out she is not opposed to the idea of constructing passing lanes in the area, but prefers it to be further east and not passing through her business.

“I need it in paper saying that ‘This part is protected.’ It is a municipal heritage property as well, my house was built in 1905,” she shared.

"The property is historic, as well as the store being run so differently. I'm just hoping that the powers that be notice that putting a passing lane here is not going to make this particular road safer, just moving it a little bit, can."