    Sask. poultry company faces $46,000 fine after worker injured by auger

    A Saskatchewan poultry farm is facing a $46,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations.

    The fine stems from a workplace incident on July 10, 2021 near Regina Beach, Sask.

    A worker employed by Pedigree Poultry Ltd. suffered serious injuries after their foot became entangled within a horizontal auger system.

    Pedigree Poultry was fine for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations – which states an employer must provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments to reasonably ensure the health, safety and welfare of its workers.

    The company pled guilty to the violation in provincial court in Regina on Jan. 2.

