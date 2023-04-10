Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”

Moe issued a statement of his own on Twitter Monday morning expressing his disagreement with the minister’s comments where he said Ottawa could “look at” taking control over natural resources away from the provinces.

“For that, I obviously can’t pronounce on that right now but I do commit to looking at that,” Lametti said when asked about directly reviewing the act.

“It won’t be uncontroversial is the only thing I would say with a bit of a smile,” Lametti also said.

Lametti made the comments after concerns were raised by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) about resource development on Treaty Lands.

“This is an outrageous and ill-informed comment, as those agreements and the province’s control over natural resources have been entrenched in the Canadian Constitution since 1930,” Moe said.

Moe goes on to question why the federal justice minister feels he has the authority to unilaterally strip Saskatchewan and other western provinces of their constitutional authority over natural resources.

“The Prime Minister needs to immediately tell his Justice Minister he has no business even speculating about rescinding western province’s constitutional authority to control our natural resources,” Moe said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.