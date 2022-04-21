Sask. premier included in latest round of Russian sanctions

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is included in the latest round of sanctions imposed by the Russian Government, along with other Canadian premiers.

In a translated statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions are in response to what it called “anti-Russian” and “discriminatory” measures imposed by Canada.

Anyone on the “stop list” is indefinitely prohibited from entering Russia, according to the ministry.

The list also includes Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Moe responded to the news of the sanctions on Twitter, saying “Slava Ukraini,” which translates to “glory to Ukraine.”

The list includes 61 people and features government officials, active or retired military personnel and members of the media.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

Many Canadian senators were banned from entering Russia in a round of counter sanctions last week.

More details to come…