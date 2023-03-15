Sask. premier's approval rating at 60%, second highest in country, poll says

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has a 60 per cent approval rating putting him second highest among the provinces, according to a poll released by the Angus Reid Institute.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey had the highest approval rating at 62 per cent, the lowest was Manitoba’s Heather Stefanson at 33 per cent, according to the poll.

Moe’s approval rating meanwhile jumped up from 56 per cent in a December 2022 poll.

According to the poll three-in-five people in Saskatchewan approve of Moe, 23 per cent strongly approve of him and two per cent strongly disapprove.

(Source: Angus Reid Institute)

Saskatchewan recently made a new healthcare funding deal with Ottawa that included a one-time payment of $61 million when the deal was signed as well as $111 million more on an annual basis from the federal government for the next decade.

The province also collaborated with Ottawa to bring in $10 per day daycare starting April 1.

Angus Reid Institute conducted the online survey from March 6-13 among 4,899 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

In Saskatchewan 410 people took part in the survey.

Angus Reid said a survey of that size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.