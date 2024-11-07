Sask. Premier Scott Moe names cabinet ministers following election win

Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.

According to a news release from the province, the premier will attend an event at Government House at 11 a.m.

The event will mark the first public appearance of Moe since the provincial election on Oct. 28.

The Saskatchewan Party maintained its hold onto power on election night – albeit with a much-reduced presence in the province’s two major cities.

The Sask. Party was swept from Regina entirely and held on to one seat in Saskatoon, with the results of Saskatoon Westview still up in the air pending the final count on Nov. 9.

The incumbents will head back to the legislature with a minimum of 34 seats — while the opposition NDP will return emboldened with 26 seats.

-This is breaking news update. More details to follow…