Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination policy has ended.

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some businesses and other public venues.

“The reason we’re able to remove this policy is its run its course. It has increased our vaccination rates in the province substantially since it was introduced,” Premier Scott Moe said, during Feb. 8 press conference.

“Today we deal with a very different strain, the Omicron variant, and the benefits of this policy no longer outweigh the costs.”

The province said proof of vaccination records and QR codes will continue to be available for use during travel or in other jurisdictions.

The province originally enacted the policy on Oct. 1, in an attempt to get more residents vaccinated during the Delta wave.

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and has a shorter incubation period with many cases remaining asymptomatic. Evidence is showing greatly enhanced protection against severe illness and hospitalization with a third/booster dose of vaccine,” the province said in a release, announcing the policy change.

Saskatchewan’s indoor masking mandate and five-day self-isolation requirements will remain in effect until the end of the month when public health orders expire.

While Saskatchewan was the first province to announce plans to remove its public health orders, others have followed in the week since.

On Monday, Ontario announced it would be removing its proof of vaccination policy at the start of March.

Alberta ended its vaccine requirements last week, while all of Manitoba’s public health orders will be lifted on March 15.