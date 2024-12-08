Sask. RCMP arrest 1 suspect in White Bear First Nation killing, 1 still at large

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested one suspect in connection to the Dec. 3rd death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation. The remaining suspect in the killing remains at large.

Dwayne Maxie, 26, is described as standing six feet, two inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and can be seen in the photo at the top of this story.

According to RCMP, he also goes by the name “Georgie.”

Police advise members of the public to not approach Maxie. Sightings and information on his whereabouts should be reported immediately to Sask. RCMP.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

In a news release published Sunday morning, Sask. RCMP revealed that officers had found and arrested Jeremy Whitebear at a home on White Bear First Nation Saturday.

Whitebear was wanted on a single charge of second-degree murder in connection to Lonethunder’s death.

He was taken into custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Estevan on Dec. 9.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.

Sask. RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on White Bear First Nation at around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 33-year-old man from Coronach – who was later identified as Lonethunder.

RCMP identified and charged both Whitebear and Maxie. Whitebear was charged with second-degree murder, while Maxie was charged with one count of manslaughter.

No imminent risk to public safety has been identified at this point. Police noted that if circumstances change, it will notify the public.