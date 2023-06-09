Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 2 missing children

Sask. RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Alexis Rosette, and 8-year-old Kingsley Rosette. (Saskatchewan RCMP) Sask. RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Alexis Rosette, and 8-year-old Kingsley Rosette. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener