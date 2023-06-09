Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 2 missing children

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an Amber Alert in the hopes of locating two missing children who are believed to have been taken by their mother.

Alexis Rosette, who is seven years old, and her eight-year-old brother Kingsley Rosette were last seen in the 700 block of 100th Street in North Battleford around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the company of their mother Amber Rosette, 31, RCMP said in a news release.

Police are currently investigating their disappearance as an abduction by their mother. Police are not sure if they have access to a vehicle.

Alexis is around four feet five inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and a black sweater. Alexis walks with an uneven gait, RCMP said.

Kingsley Rosette is slightly taller than Alexis with a heavy build and medium-length black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Belgium” and was wearing shorts.

"Police are actively working to locate Alexis and Kingsley to confirm their wellbeing," the RCMP news release said.

Police have been conducting searches, and interviewing witnesses and people known to the family, RCMP said.

RCMP is asking anyone who sees the children or their mother or have information about their location to call 911 immediately or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237).

--This is a breaking news story. More details to come.