Sask. RCMP issues warning following fire south of Regina Beach

    Saskatchewan RCMP are advising drivers to avoid the Regina Beach area as fire crews battle a blaze south of the community.

    The fire departments of Lumsden, Bethune and Regina Beach are on scene of a large fire near the community’s landfill.

    In a news release issued at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Lumsden RCMP warned drivers to avoid the area due heavy smoke.

    “If you are driving through smoke, please slow down and ensure your headlights are on,” the release read.

    Some local road were closed as a result of the flames.

    Highway Hotline issued an incident warning for Highway 54 at 3:19 p.m., warning motorists to use caution in the area due to the fire.

    --More details to come...

