Sask. RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP have made two arrests in a homicide investigation in the province’s southeast.

Tyler Shaw, 27, of Gainsborough, Sask. has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

He is expected to appear in Regina Provincial Court on April 26.

A second man was taken into custody in Oxbow, Sask. Thursday afternoon, pending further investigation.

The investigation began when a potential homicide was reported to Carlyle RCMP on April 24.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit took charge and began their investigation at the Oxbow landfill. Police noted no human remains were located there.

As the operation continued, police discovered the body of an adult woman in a rural location in the RM of Moose Mountain at around noon on April 25.

Her death is being labelled a homicide, according to RCMP.

The victim’s identity will be confirmed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

RCMP advised the public that an increased police presence should be expected on White Bear First Nation, the RM of Moose Mountain and the town of Oxbow as the investigation continues.