REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP make 2 arrests in connection to Oxbow area homicide

    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP have made two arrests in a homicide investigation in the province’s southeast.

    Tyler Shaw, 27, of Gainsborough, Sask. has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

    He is expected to appear in Regina Provincial Court on April 26.

    A second man was taken into custody in Oxbow, Sask. Thursday afternoon, pending further investigation.

    The investigation began when a potential homicide was reported to Carlyle RCMP on April 24.

    RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit took charge and began their investigation at the Oxbow landfill. Police noted no human remains were located there.

    As the operation continued, police discovered the body of an adult woman in a rural location in the RM of Moose Mountain at around noon on April 25.

    Her death is being labelled a homicide, according to RCMP.

    The victim’s identity will be confirmed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    RCMP advised the public that an increased police presence should be expected on White Bear First Nation, the RM of Moose Mountain and the town of Oxbow as the investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • London robbery leads to charges for city man

      One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash

      A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News