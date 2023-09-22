Regina

    • Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.

    RCMP are looking for a man after he allegedly asked two boys multiple times if they wanted a ride in Regina Beach.

    RCMP said they received a report of a potential child luring incident on 5th Avenue in Regina Beach around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, the suspect was driving a dark blue or black four-door car and is described as in his 40s or 50s with a round face.

    RCMP said they responded immediately and conducted patrols in the area but were not able to locate the vehicle or suspect.

    People are asked to call police and not approach the described vehicle if they believe they see it.

    The two boys were able to get to a safe location and were not injured before the vehicle sped away, RCMP said.

    “If you have home or doorbell video surveillance with a view of 5th Avenue in Regina Beach, please check any footage from between 8:00-9:00 p.m. September 21 and report any sightings of this car or incident to the Lumsden RCMP,” the release said.

    Police are reminding parents and guardians to speak with their children about the potential dangers of being approached by strangers in vehicles.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

