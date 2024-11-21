Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current

The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.

According to an RCMP news release, police are still looking for 28-year-old Matthew Neufeld.

Neufeld is described by RCMP as about five feet, eight inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking people to not approach Neufeld if they see him and instead call police or Crime Stoppers.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Belanger was arrested in Alberta on Nov. 19, RCMP said

RCMP say he was wanted for multiple assaults, robbery and firearms related charges.

Both suspects were charged in October with break and enter, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and disguised with intent to commit an offence.

Belanger is also charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order, along with a host of other weapons charges.

On Oct. 29 RCMP were called to a residence on 10th Avenue NW and determined that multiple people entered the home with a gun and assaulted two people inside.

The two suspects allegedly stole money and a vehicle that police recovered shortly after the incident.

RCMP also said on Oct. 25 they were called to an altercation where a gun was fired on Herbert Street in Swift Current.

According to RCMP, the incidents were not random.