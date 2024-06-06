Sask. RCMP to release recommendations made after review of its response to James Smith massacre

Saskatchewan RCMP will be releasing a report from an internal review of its response to the mass stabbings in 2022 in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday.

RCMP will also be presenting its responses to said recommendations from the internal review as well as from two Coroner’s inquests that took place earlier this year.

A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina. You can watch that news conference live using the video player at the top of this article.

Alberta RCMP’s Office of Investigative Standards and Practices (OISP) conducted the internal review, a news release said.

“The OISP Team was tasked with providing an objective and thorough examination focused primarily on the response of the RCMP, with an emphasis on the initial call for service, command structures that were utilized, public alerts, media relations, operational communications, victim care/response, overarching policy, and pre-event intelligence,” the release said.

RCMP said a total of 36 recommendations were made on its response and 14 more from the Coroner’s inquests.

Eleven people were killed and 18 more injured when Myles Sanderson carried out the attacks in the two communities on Sept. 4, 2022.

Sanderson died shortly after being taken into police custody on Sept. 7 along Highway 11 near Rosthern, Sask. about 66 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

At an inquest in February, it was found that Sanderson died from a cocaine overdose.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.