Sask. RCMP warn of dangerous highway conditions

Blowing snow, drifting and ice build up is continuing to create hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan highways, according to RCMP.

The White Butte detachment said many highways in their area were closed, in a news release around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Blowing snow, heavy snow on roadways and drifting is reducing visibility.

The Highway Hotline was still reporting “travel not recommended” conditions on the Trans-Canada from Regina to the Manitoba border at 10 a.m.

Police also said two semis were jackknifed on Highway 10, north of the Balgonie overpass, however both semis have been cleared and traffic is no longer restricted.

RCMP said only travel if it’s a necessity and check road conditions before departing.