Sask. received 18 official complaints before implementing new pronoun policy

The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before it implemented a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

The complaints, obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information legislation, contain emails and letters from June and July showing people had concerns with pronouns, sexual education and Pride activities in school.

Most of the complainants urged the province follow the New Brunswick government, which implemented parental consent over pronouns before Saskatchewan did.

One complainant wrote that they felt their child can be easily manipulated, and that there should be a "God week" if there is a "Pride week."

Another said they pulled their child from Pride activities and wished the school would let other parents know about the option to do so.

The government referred to the complaints earlier this year when lawyers took the province to court over the pronoun rules.

In October, the province enshrined the pronoun rule into law and invoked the notwithstanding clause.