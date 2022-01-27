Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents

The Government of Saskatchewan announced changes to its COVID-19 self-isolation and close contact protocols on Thursday.

The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province’s COVID-19 response “must transition” to account for the adoption of take home rapid tests and their effectiveness “against transmission.”

“The Omicron variant continues to spread resulting in high case numbers. However, a significantly lower number of cases are resulting in serious outcomes compared to previous waves,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said Thursday.

In a news release Thursday, the government said all residents who receive a positive COVID-19 test result – PRC or rapid antigen – will now be required to isolate for five days.

If symptomatic, residents are required to self isolate for five days from the date of test, or 24 hours after fever has resolved without the aid of fever medications, if all other symptoms have been improving for 48 hours.

Additionally, close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases will no longer be required to self-isolate, regardless of vaccination status.

The province said residents currently self isolating for 10 days due to being an unvaccinated confirmed case or close contact, may be able to shorten their self-isolation period as of noon on Friday, in accordance with the new policy.

