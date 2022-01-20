Sask. reports 1,158 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise above 200

Saskatchewan reported 1,158 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as hospitalizations related to the virus rose above 200 for the first time since November.

The province said there are 16 new hospitalizations, bringing the provincial total to 215. That number includes 192 inpatient hospitalizations and 23 intensive care hospitalizations.

Active cases in the province reached 11,973, with Saskatoon accounting for 3,769 and Regina accounting for 2,918.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (18), North West (54), North Central (42), North East (13), Saskatoon (366), Central West (18), Central East (66), Regina (349), South West (10), South Central (35), and South East (64) zones. An additional 113 new cases are ending residence information.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The province said 1,092 more cases are considered recovered.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,269, or 105.3 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers have administered 1,837,974 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,020 from Wednesday.

There are 881,437 residents who are fully vaccinated.