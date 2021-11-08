Sask. reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan government reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – marking the lowest new case count in the province since mid-August.

Though as cases decline, so do the number of tests; the province said an additional 1,297 COVID-19 tests were processed, a decrease of 73 per cent from one month ago.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (one), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (nine), North Central (seven), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (12), Central West (one), Central East (19), Regina (20), Southwest (four), South Central (14) and Southeast (nine) zones. One new case is pending residence information.

With 237 recoveries, there are now 1,527 active cases in the province. Saskatchewan also recorded one additional death on Monday, bringing the total to 873.

Of the 100 new cases, 29 cases are in children under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination; 33 are in unvaccinated people who are eligible for the vaccine; and 38 cases are in people with one or both doses.

The province said there are 191 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 51 people in the ICU. Sixty-seven per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ontario.

Health-care workers have given an additional 1,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 488 first doses and 1,244 second shots. According to the province, 80 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.