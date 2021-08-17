REGINA -- The province reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 130 more recoveries.

Of the 107 new cases, the province said 82, or 77 per cent, are not vaccinate. Another 10 cases are partially vaccinated while 15 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (one), Far North East (seven), North West (four), North Central (17), North East (12), Saskatoon (25), Central West (one), Central East (eight), Regina (six), South West (three), and South East (two) zones. Nine new case are pending location information.

Active cases remain above 1,000, dropping by 21 to 1,017 on Tuesday.

A total of 79 residents are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care. The province said 61 of the people in hospital (77 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Total vaccinations rose by 541, up to 1,448,368. There are 677,198 residents fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 76 per cent of residents 12 years and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 117, or 9.7 per 100,000 population.

The province has detected 12,420 variants of concern. Of the 8,684 variants detected by screening, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 448 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).