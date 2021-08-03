REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the province’s virus dashboard.

New cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four), North West (one), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (four), South West (three) and South East (two) zones. One case is pending residence information.

There are 449 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of Tuesday, 58 people are in hospital related to the disease, including 10 people in intensive care.

No new deaths were reported. A total of 578 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The seven day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 48, or 4.0 new cases per 100,000 population.

The government said a total of 1,417,912 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province – up 775 doses from Monday.

There have been 12,362 variants of concern detected in Saskatchewan. Of the 8,126 cases with lineage results, 7,055 are Alpha, 10 are Beta, 430 are Gamma and 631 are Delta.