REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 26 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing active cases in the province up to 287 from Wednesday’s 276.

Fourteen of Thursday’s new cases were recorded in the Far North West, where active cases sit at 83.

Twenty more recoveries were added. There were no new deaths related to the virus reported.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 30 or 2.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases were reported in the Far North West (14), Far North East (one), North West (two), North Central (one), Saskatoon (five), Regina (one) and South Central (one). One case is pending location details. One case was reassigned to the North West zone. Five cases, which were Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province, were added to Regina (four) and the South East (one).

Fifty-nine Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 11 in the ICU.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 7,286 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 60 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.

No new lineage results were reported for variant cases on Thursday. Of the 7,961 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 419 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).