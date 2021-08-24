REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with an additional 179 new cases on Monday.

The province also reported six more deaths; two on Monday and four on Tuesday.

The new cases on Tuesday are in the Far Northwest (18); Far North Central (two); Far Northeast (eight); Northwest (13); North Central (16); Northeast (two); Saskatoon (46); Central West (five); Central East (two); Regina (four); South Central (one) and Southeast (six) zones. Location information is pending for 16 cases.

Of the 139 new cases on Tuesday, 114 are in unvaccinated residents, 16 are in fully vaccinated people and nine are in people with one dose or less than two weeks out of their second dose.

The majority of new cases are in people under the age of 40; 38 are in the under-19 age group, 39 are in the 20-29 age group and 26 are in the 30-39 age group.

There are 100 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, up from 79 one week ago. Fourteen of those patients are in the ICU in the North Central (two); Regina (two); Saskatoon (nine); and South Central (one) zones.

The active case count continues to climb. There are 1,625 active COVID-19 cases across the province on Tuesday, the highest number since May 23.

VACCINATIONS

According to the province, health-care workers have administered 1,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the last update; counting 942 on Monday and 452 on Tuesday.

There have been 1,462,380 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan; 686,298 people are fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said a total of 12,437 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9,046 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,106 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,474 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 456 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).