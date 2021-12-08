Sask. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.

A total of 936 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

Of the new cases, 27 or 56.25 per cent, were unvaccinated while one was partially vaccinated and 20 were fully vaccinated.

The cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (six), North Central (three), Saskatoon (12), Central East (eight), Regina (eight), South Central (two), and South East (six) zones. Two additional cases are pending residence information.

A total of 609 cases are currently considered active – the province’s lowest rate since Aug. 6.

As of Wednesday, 124 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 31 in intensive care. The SHA did not provide a breakdown of the vaccination status for hospitalized cases when it released its Dec. 8 data.

One additional hospitalized patient is receiving care out-of-province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 62, or 5.2 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,766,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 841,462 fully vaccinated residents in the province.

The province detected four Omicron variant cases that have yet to be confirmed by whole genome sequencing.