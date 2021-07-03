REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 33 recoveries and no additional deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four); Far Northeast (14); Northwest (five); North Central (two); Saskatoon (seven); Regina (nine); Southwest (one); South Central (two); and Southeast (two) zones, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. Three new cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 36. There are 421 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

There are 60 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province; nine of the patients are in the ICU in the Northwest (one); North Central (two); Saskatoon (three); and Regina (three) zones.

Health-care workers have given an additional 8,392 vaccine doses. As of Saturday, 728,893 people have their first shot and 474,034 people are fully vaccinated, according to the province.

All residents age 12 and old are eligible to get the first dose of the vaccine and are eligible to get the second shot after 28 days.

The province is no longer sending out COVID-19 news releases on weekends, though updated information is available on the province’s online dashboard.