Sask. reports 537 new COVID-19 cases; nearing active case record

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 537 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The province has 4,446 cases currently considered active, just over 100 cases shy of Saskatchewan’s active case peak of 4,864 set on Sept. 26

The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (four), North West (16), North Central (22), North East (11), Saskatoon (130), Central West (14), Central East (39), Regina (165), South West (11), South Central (23) and South East (41) zones. An additional 52 cases are pending residence information.

Of the new cases, 531 are unvaccinated while six were fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 106 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care. Of those patients, 58 were not fully vaccinated.

The province has identified 2,487 Omicron variant cases – up 378 from Tuesday. There are 242 Omicron cases confirmed and 2,245 probable.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 549, or 45.6 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,805,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,895 from Tuesday. There are 861,179 residents who are fully vaccinated.