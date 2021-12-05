Sask. reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with no additional deaths.

There are 696 cases currently active in the province, with 96 more recoveries reported.

The new cases are located in the North West (five), North Central (10), Saskatoon (15), Central East (11), Regina (seven), South Central (eight), South East (11), and three new cases have pending residence information.

One-hundred thirty-two Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with 31 in intensive care. Of the 132 patients, 88 are not fully vaccinated.

An additional three patients are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

Since Saturday’s report, one resident receiving care out of province has died. This information has not yet been entered into the system and will be included in the provincial COVID-19 dashboard when that is completed.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 66, or 5.5 per 100,000 people.

Health care workers have administered 1,760,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 3,296 from Saturday. There are 840,136 residents who are fully vaccinated.