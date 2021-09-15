REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.

The new infections pushed active cases to 4,016 – a 287 per cent increase from 30 days ago. It’s the first time active cases have topped 4,000 since Jan. 19, 2021. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 416.

Eighty-five per cent of the new cases are in residents who are not fully vaccinated. Of the 475 cases, 104 are in children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty per cent of new cases – or 237 – are in people under the age of 30; 95 per cent – or 225 – of them are not fully vaccinated.

The province said two more people have died from COVID-19; one person was between the ages of 60 and 79 and the other person was above the age of 80. The deaths bring the provincial total to 629.

The new cases were confirmed in the Far Northwest (19), Far North Central (four), Far Northeast (47), Northwest (61), North Central (41), Northeast (23), Saskatoon (118), Central West (eight), Central East (25), Regina (36), South West (17), South Central (10) and Southeast (25) zones. and 41 new cases have pending residence information.

With the 475 new cases, Saskatchewan has surpassed 60,000 total recorded COVID-19 cases.

According to the province, there are 224 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province; 40 of those are in the ICU. The government said 169 of the 224 patients (75 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

Health care workers have given 2,046 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the last update, including 945 first shots and 1,101 second. As of Wednesday, 711,016 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated.