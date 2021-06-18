REGINA -- The provincial government says residents will still be allowed to get a second shot of AstraZeneca, despite a recent decision by a national vaccine advisory group.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued new guidance Thursday that says people who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should now receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The Saskatchewan government said it will continue to allow residents the option to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna as a second dose. Second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered through the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

According to the province, no first dose AstraZeneca clinics are currently planned.