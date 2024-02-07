Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
Teachers will walk out of schools at noon for an hour as part of an ongoing campaign of job action as contract talks with the Saskatchewan government continue to falter.
The planned responses by Saskatchewan school divisions have been mixed, with some going as far as shortening the school day. According to an email to CTV News from a parent, Southeast Cornerstone Public School Division (SECPSD) asked principals and vice principals to lean on parents in the hopes they would be willing to monitor the lunch hour.
"We are aware that different divisions are doing different things to ensure that students are safe during the noon hour one of those things includes trying to find a pair of volunteers to cover supervision that had previously been done by teachers,” STF President Samantha Becotte told CTV News when asked about the measure.
Becotte also said principals are often called upon to provide leadership in unexpected situations, they shouldn't have been asked to convey this particular message because they are also STF members.
"That is within the principal’s role, but at the point where the announcement was made – principals and teachers should not be participating or creating any contingency plans for school divisions,” Becotte said.
“Just like all teachers across Saskatchewan, they have the right to participate in job action and creating contingency plans really undermines that action this this is a responsibility of the school division,” she added.
In a statement to CTV News, CEO of Southeast Cornerstone Keith Keating confirmed the division was seeking out parental help in its contingency plans.
“While we are not in a position to discuss matters relating to the bargaining process, there are contingency plans in place for supervision in SECPSD which include para-professionals, parents and community members,” it read.
Becotte said she recognizes the effects of recent job actions have had on families.
“We recognize that all of our job action has had a significant impact on students and families across the province. It's unfortunate that it has gotten to this place,” she said.
“We would have loved to have an agreement negotiated at the table even prior to getting into conciliation. But even through conciliation, and even after two province-wide withdrawals of service and now additional days of rotating strikes – this government is not engaging in the process in good faith and it's disappointing.”
Southeast Cornerstone School Division represents a total of 35 institutions including schools in Estevan, Weyburn and Moosomin.
The main sticking point in negotiations is the STF's desire to include items around classroom size and complexity in its new contract, something the province has repeatedly said is a non-starter and that it's only willing to talk about pay and benefits.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressed to go beyond criticizing Trudeau, Poilievre sides with Smith on transgender restrictions
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, confirming Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Singh says he's put PM Trudeau 'on notice' that failure to present a pharmacare bill by March 1 will be deal-breaker
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
Rate cut timing 'difficult to foresee' amid inflation pressures: Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada isn't sure when it will be able to start cutting interest rates as it continues to contend with inflation that's still too high and broad-based, its summary of deliberations of its Jan. 24 rate decision reveals.
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years in jail after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kliewer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Sask. school division asks parents to step in for teachers during lunch-hour walk out
A Saskatchewan school division is trying to get parent volunteers to fill the gap that will be left when teachers refuse lunchtime supervision on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
When and where in Manitoba the incoming Colorado Low is expected to hit
A Colorado Low that’s approaching southern Manitoba could bring a mixed bag of precipitation and a dip in temperatures in the coming days.
-
'A total cash grab': Winnipegger questions why vehicle was towed during parking ban despite lack of snow
A Winnipeg man is questioning why his vehicle was towed during the annual winter route parking ban despite there not being any snow to clear.
-
Suspect sought in 2021 attempted murders, considered armed and dangerous
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two attempted murders in November 2021.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Edmonton
-
Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.
-
Murder weapon traced to 'straw buyer,' police lay charges: EPS
A man is facing multiple firearm-trafficking charges after a gun he reported stolen was linked to a murder.
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
Toronto
-
'Terrorizing our community': Arrests made in GTA extortion attempts
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is 'terrorizing' the community.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
-
Third suspect in fatal shooting of Toronto mom likely fled the country, police say
Toronto police say the “third and final suspect” wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a mother struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer has likely fled to Somalia.
Ottawa
-
Union exec arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa
A union executive was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.
-
Group calling for national firefighting agency splashes paint on Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa
A climate action group that blocked traffic and vandalized property in Ottawa last summer has returned to once again demand the federal government do more to deal with climate change.
-
Police searching for missing Gatineau 15-year-old boy
Police say Damien Scantlebury went missing on the morning of Jan. 30
Vancouver
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
House cleaner charged with theft after dozens of items stolen: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say they're still trying to return dozens of stolen items to their owners more than two months after a house cleaner was charged.
-
Century-old firehall on site of Coquitlam's Riverview Hospital to be demolished
A century-old firehall in Coquitlam on the site of the old Riverview Hospital is scheduled to be demolished over safety concerns.
Montreal
-
Two bodies found in Laval apartment, police investigating
Laval police (SPL) found the bodies of two men in an apartment on Wednesday morning.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection
Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, issued a news release Wednesday notifying of the filing.
Vancouver Island
-
Loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island only the 2nd found in B.C. in recent memory
Generally speaking, turtles like Moira are not supposed to be found in B.C.
-
'Experience of a lifetime': Animal rescue founder recounts extracting 9 lions from Ukrainian zoo
A daring assignment connected Jesse Adams, a lover of all animals, with some big cats in need of help.
-
Suspects at large after guns stolen from gas station in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern British Columbia are searching for a pair of suspects after several guns were stolen during an armed robbery at a gas station last week.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Cape Breton SPCA evacuating due to concerns roof may collapse under weight of snow, ice
The Nova Scotia SPCA says its Cape Breton shelter is evacuating over concerns its roof may collapse following last weekend’s snowstorm.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the winners for this year's Ultimate Dream Home draw in Sudbury
Ticket sales for the annual Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Ultimate Dream Home draw closed last month and the winners were announced live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge rules in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Warrant issued for driver involved in fatal 2023 crash near Acton
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Brampton man who was involved in a fatal 2023 crash near Acton.
-
Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot
Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.