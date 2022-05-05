Sask. sees 14 more COVID-19 deaths to end April

Saskatchewan recorded 14 more COVID-19 related deaths and 766 laboratory-confirmed cases for the week of April 24-30, the province said in a release.

Of the confirmed new cases 56 per cent were in people 50 and older.

Hospitalizations are down from 409 on April 27 to 390 as of May 4.

Of that 309, 135 are in hospital for a COVID-19 related illness, 237 had an incidental infection and 18 are still under investigation.

Twenty people are currently in ICUs which is the same number recorded in the last report.

The Omicron BA.2 sublineage accounted for 83.4 per cent of the VOCs reported this week, which was higher compared to the previous week, according to a release.

There were also 17 confirmed outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Residents 50 and older are currently eligible to receive a second booster (fourth shot).