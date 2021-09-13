REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-nine per cent of the new cases are in residents who are not fully vaccinated.

The new case count breaks the record of 441 set on Nov. 21, 2020.

The province also said four more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 625.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients surpassed 200 for the first time since April. As of Monday, there are 209 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province.

According to a tweet from the province, the COVID-19 dashboard update has been delayed due to technical difficulties.

More to come…