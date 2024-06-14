Sask. speaker calls meeting to consider investigation into allegations he made

Saskatchewan Speaker Randy Weekes has called a meeting for Monday that will look into a request from the NDP asking for more clear answers involving alleged harassment from Sask. Party members.

The House Services Committee is expected to receive a request from the NDP during the meeting calling for an indepth look into alleged matters involving MLAs including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison.

Harrison has been accused of wanting to carry a handgun inside the legislature and sending Weekes harassing text messages during sitting times.

Harrison, who has since resigned from his role as government house leader, admitted to bringing a gun into the legislature about eight years ago.

He stated he was on his way to a hunting trip and did not want to leave the weapon alone in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Weekes made the allegations public when speaking inside the Saskatchewan Legislature at the end of the last session.

Harrison is still the MLA for Meadow Lake and minister of trade export and development, immigration and career training, Innovation Saskatchewan and Tourism Saskatchewan.

