Sask. stabbing suspect may no longer be in Regina, RPS chief says

Regina police believe Myles Sanderson, the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks, in no longer in the city.

In an update posted to Twitter, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray stated that new information is leading the Regina Police Service (RPS) to believe Sanderson is no longer in the City of Regina.

"Today we've received information that is leading us to believe he may no longer be in this community," Bray said in the statement. "As a result, investigations continue and although we don't know his whereabouts we are still looking not only within the City of Regina, but expanded into the province as well."

RPS continues to support the RCMP investigation and search for Myles Sanderson. Today, police received information that is leading us to believe that he may no longer be in Regina.



The situation is dynamic & our Service is committed to joint work with our @RCMPSK partners. pic.twitter.com/qmothriIcL — Regina Police (@reginapolice) September 6, 2022

Bray said RPS will continue to provide updates through social media platforms.

"Thank you for communicating your concerns to police and we need to continue to communicate with one another so that we can resolve this situation quickly and efficiently so that we can move on to not only finishing the investigation, but really trying to help a community heal through what has been a very tragic situation," he said in the statement.

RCMP said it is not aware of any further victims, following the initial attacks on Sept. 4.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...