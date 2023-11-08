Sask. students will be required to take a financial literacy class to graduate high school

A course that focuses on financial literacy will soon be a requirement for high school students beginning in September of 2024.

The new class will help students understand both personal finances and the economy, a media release from the province read.

"We have heard from the education sector that students need to be prepared for a rapidly changing labour market by focusing on the development of transferrable skills in areas such as financial literacy," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in the release.

Other changes include the number of required credits for English language arts (ELA), the number of required credits for social sciences, and an increase in the number of electives students require to graduate.

The required credits for ELA will drop from five to three and the required credits for social sciences will change from three to two.

Despite these changes, the number of credits required to graduate has not changed, the province said. Students in Saskatchewan will still require 24 credits to graduate.

The changes will be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.