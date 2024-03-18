Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on day government presents budget

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.

More than 4,000 teachers will deliver a strong message at the legislative building in Regina, while hundreds more will take part in demonstrations across the province, an STF news release said.

“Government’s unwillingness to work with teachers in finding any path forward has forced this decision, which will impact students and communities both big and small across the province,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in the release.

Recently the STF requested that the two sides, who have been at odds since initial bargaining began in May of 2023, bring in a third-party arbitrator to help settle the dispute.

However, the province said last week that it was not interested in a third party referee at this time.

“I don't think we're at the point where binding arbitration would be appropriate,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“Binding arbitration would deal with items in the provincial collectively bargained agreement. We've been clear that these issues — class size and complexity — are not issues related to the CBA,” he added.

Classroom size and complexity have been two topics the STF is adamant about getting to the bargaining table.

Earlier in the month, Premier Scott Moe revealed that the province plans to increase the education budget to $2.2 billion for 2024-25.

Moe said that the increase would also include more than $356 million specifically for classroom supports.

“This should clearly demonstrate our government's commitment to address teachers’ concerns around classrooms supports,” he said.

The STF also announced Monday morning that it would pause extracurricular activities across the province on Thursday and Friday this week.

“Teachers will not provide voluntary services involved in the organization, supervision and facilitation of activities including athletics, non-curricular arts, field trips, student travel, graduation preparations, school clubs and other activities,” the release said.

The STF said that will include Hoopla, the provincial high school basketball championships being held in Moose Jaw and the Optimist Band Festival in Regina.

Meanwhile, job action announced last week by the STF sees noon-hour supervision paused Monday and Tuesday in several school divisions.

Saskatchewan teachers’ last contract expired in August of 2023. Despite some sit downs at the bargaining table impasses were declared twice by the STF, in October and again in February.

More to come…

-- With Files from Rory MacLean and David Prisciak.