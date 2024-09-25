Sask. temperatures soar to July like highs as October approaches

Much of Saskatchewan has been experiencing warmer than usual temperatures for this time of year, which has people out making the most of it.

Marcella Davis has been staying at a cabin at Good Spirit Provincial Lake and is happy to be spending time outside in the sun.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I plan on spending the entire week here, there’s no reason to go home.”

She said her family has had a cabin at the lake since 2017 and always likes to take advantage of the nice weather when she can.

“I can’t imagine sitting in my home in Yorkton when it’s so nice out,” she said.

“I plan on spending some time on the beach too this week.”

Terri Lang, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada said the reason Saskatchewan is seeing the nice fall weather is because of a ridge of high pressure.

“There’s a low-pressure system off the coast of British Columbia, and what that does when it comes in, it pumps up the ridge of high pressure over top of Western Canada, the rest of the provinces, and that puts us on the warm side of the jet stream,” she explained.

“So we get to benefit from that.”

Lang said for the most part, the forecast for the rest of the week will be mild, but some parts of the province will see mid to upper 20’s or low 30’s.

“Because we’re far away from any moderating factors like oceans, we tend to get these big swings, particularly in the fall and also in the spring,” she said.

According to Lang, the 30-year average highs for this time of year are in the mid teens and overnight lows are in the low single digits.

Lang said since temperature records are so high, it doesn’t look like there is potential for any record breaking temperatures this year.

Heading into the weekend, Lang said there will be a low pressure system moving through, which will bring some colder air.

“This year we kind of had a late spring with all that cool and rain that came, and now it's a little bit delayed, sort of coming into the fall, and that's okay. We're getting, you know, benefiting from the dry heat, which is nice,” she said.

- With files from Sierra D'Souza Butts